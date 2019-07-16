Driver sought for attacking woman with tire iron in Long Beach road rage incident

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for a man who attacked a woman with a tire iron during a road rage incident in Long Beach.Officers released a sketch of the suspect.Authorities said the man and the victim got into a crash on the 605 Freeway back in May, and they pulled off the highway onto Willow Street. That's when, police say, he hit the woman driving the other car with a tire iron.The victim suffered major injuries.Police said the suspect drives a four-door white Nissan with a Lyft sticker on his car.