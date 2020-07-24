Driver sought in hit-and-run crash caught on video that killed 81-year-old Navy veteran in Santa Ana

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for the driver who killed an 81-year-old Navy veteran in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana that was caught on surveillance video.

Although the moment of impact isn't clear in the footage, police say the video shows the moment a white Jeep Grand Cherokee drives up onto a center median, running over the man who family members have identified as Norman Kent.

"It's just really sad the way he died... like I said, he was getting ready to catch his bus, his last bus," said Mary Louise Kent, his wife of more than 60 years.

Kent says her husband walked with a cane and enjoyed taking the bus every once in a while.

Around 9:30 p.m. last Friday night, police say the Garden Grove resident was on his way home on McFadden Avenue near Harbour Boulevard when he was hit.

"(He) probably got to the middle of the street, stood on the median waiting for the traffic to go through because he walks really slow," his wife said.

After he was hit, his body was found in the roadway.

"Sadly you see people just drive by the victim, not paying attention to him. Eventually people realized that there's a human in the street," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna with the Santa Police Department.

Paramedics arrived shortly after to try and save him but Kent was pronounced dead at the scene. Because all he had was his medication bottle for hip pain, the coroner couldn't identify him and classified him as a John Doe.

But his wife says he had a family -- five children, 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren who are all hoping the driver of the Jeep comes forward.

"It'd be closure for us, you know, to catch the person who did this terrible thing to an elderly man," Kent said.

Police are seeking any information that will help them locate the driver and the car, which they say will likely have damage to the undercarriage and possibly the front grill.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Santa Ana police at (714) 245-8216.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countytraffic fatalitieshit and runman killedinvestigationhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Woman refuses to let Postmates driver into Westwood building
OC to see another 176 prison inmates released early under state's COVID-19 plan
Dodgers: Injured Kershaw won't start on opening day
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
Ellen DeGeneres home in Montecito burglarized over July 4, sheriff's office says
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
LA's COVID-19 threat level remains at orange
Show More
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
Beer shortage? Blame change in consumption habits
Stricter mask requirements at Downtown Disney
Glendale to issue $400 fine to anyone not wearing mask
LA-based Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News