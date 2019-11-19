Driver wanted for hitting CHP unit surrenders in West Covina after leading authorities on chase

A driver wanted for hitting a CHP vehicle in West L.A. surrendered in West Covina after leading authorities on a slow-speed chase along the 10 Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit of the female driver in a silver Honda began in West Los Angeles after hitting the patrol unit and taking off, according to authorities. The driver continued to drive at a steady rate of speed on the freeway with several California Highway Patrol units following behind.

The suspect exited the freeway in West Covina and continued driving on surface streets at relatively slow speeds before pulling over in a residential area at Shadydale Avenue and Randall Way.

The driver was seen exiting the vehicle with a piece of paper in her hand, which she placed on the hood of a patrol unit. She was then put in handcuffs.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
