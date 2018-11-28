A sedan wedged underneath a flatbed truck blocked several lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway at the 118 Freeway in the Mission Hills area Wednesday morning.The truck was seen on top of a mangled sedan at Paxton Street shortly after 10 a.m.Only the right lane was open as authorities responded to the scene.The sedan's driver, a woman who's approximately 30 years old, was transported with minor injuries, officials said.The Sig Alert was in place as crews worked to disentangle the vehicles.