Driver survives after sedan is wedged underneath flatbed truck in Mission Hills crash

A sedan wedged underneath a flatbed truck blocked several lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway at the 118 Freeway in the Mission Hills area Wednesday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The truck was seen on top of a mangled sedan at Paxton Street shortly after 10 a.m.

Only the right lane was open as authorities responded to the scene.

The sedan's driver, a woman who's approximately 30 years old, was transported with minor injuries, officials said.

The Sig Alert was in place as crews worked to disentangle the vehicles.
All Rights Reserved.
