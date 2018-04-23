Ferrari driver totals vehicle after swerving to avoid raccoon on road in Diamond Bar

A driver totaled his Ferrari after swerving to avoid a raccoon on the freeway in Diamond Bar early Monday morning. (KABC)

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A driver totaled his Ferrari after swerving to avoid a raccoon on the freeway in Diamond Bar early Monday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. near Brea Canyon Road, just west of the 57 Freeway. California Highway Patrol officers received a call of a car down an embankment.

When they interviewed the driver, he told them he was traveling northbound on the road when the raccoon crossed the highway and the driver swerved out of the way. He said he hit the guardrail and went down the embankment.

The driver was determined not to be under the influence of anything and he wasn't injured in the crash.

It remained under investigation.
