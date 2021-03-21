Simi Valley police investigate whether suspected drug dealer used drone to deliver heroin to customers

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- Police are investigating whether a suspected drug dealer used a drone to deliver heroin to customers.

John Piani was arrested Friday as narcotics detectives were investigating possible heroin and methamphetamine sales in Simi Valley.

At the time of the arrest, Piani was operating a drone, police said. When detectives recovered the remote-controlled aerial device. they found suspected heroin attached to it, the Ventura County Star reported.

Police continue to investigate the drone's usage, the newspaper said.

It wasn't known Sunday whether Piani, 51, has an attorney. He could face charges including felony possessing drugs for sale.

He was jailed in lieu of $125,000 bail.
