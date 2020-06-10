Drug deal prompts car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway in Gardena; southbound lanes reopen after hours-long closure

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- What began as a drug deal ended in gunfire and a fiery crash on the 110 Freeway in Gardena, shutting down all southbound lanes for several hours Wednesday morning.Police were responding to reports of possible gunfire at about 3:50 a.m. when the parties involved, who were in separate vehicles, drove on to the 110 Freeway southbound at Rosecrans Avenue.Investigators say there were two people in a gray BMW SUV, and at least two people in a white Infiniti SUV.Someone in the Inifiniti allegedly opened fire at the BMW while on the major thoroughfare.The Infiniti collided with an Escalade, which caught fire.The occupants of the Escalade were able to make it out of the vehicle safely and were not injured.The two people in the BMW were injured from the crash but were not struck by gunfire.All southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down during the morning rush, with traffic diverted at the Rosecrans Avenue exit. Traffic was backed up for several miles, but all lanes have since reopened.An investigation is ongoing.