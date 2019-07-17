Joaquin Guzman, drug lord known as El Chapo, to be sentenced Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5055663" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The infamous drug lord was referred to by some as "mythical."

NEW YORK -- The notorious drug kingpin known as El Chapo is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in Brooklyn.Joaquin Guzman was convicted of running a murderous Mexico-based drug cartel that flooded the US with cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.The 62-year-old was convicted in February on 10 charges that mandate life in prison. Court is set to begin at 9:15 a.m.Before the judge rules, he will hear from a victim, a woman who survived a murder plot that the prosecution says El Chapo ordered. El Chapo himself also may decide to speak.Reports are that El Chapo wanted to testify in his 11-week trial, but his attorneys talked him out of it. This is his last chance to speak publicly.The U.S. agreed not to seek the death penalty, as part of its deal with Mexico to transfer Guzman into American custody.Earlier this month, a New York judge rejected a request by Guzman for a new trial.U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said in a written ruling that a "mountain range of evidence" introduced against Guzman overcame his claims that the jury was tainted.Cogan said any rational average juror would have convicted El Chapo based on overwhelming evidence at the trial.Defense attorneys sought a new trial, saying jurors improperly followed media coverage. They cited a Vice News report alleging jurors were aware of potentially prejudicial claims that were excluded from the trial.Cogan said the claims lacked "extremely prejudicial conduct" required for a new trial. El Chapo's attorneys are expected to lay out the ground work for an appeal.----------