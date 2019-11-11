Dry conditions spark continued concerns of flare-ups from brush fires around LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire crews continued Monday to battle two brush fires that erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend, with areas of extremely dry brush sparking concerns of potential flare-ups.
Firefighters worked to clear a ring of vegetation around an 80-acre brush fire in the Hollywood Hills near Burbank and Universal City, fire officials said. The blaze, dubbed the Barham Fire, erupted around 1:52 p.m. Saturday and could be seen smoldering several miles away.
Weather conditions helped crews make significant progress on gaining control of the fire, which was 80% contained by Sunday night.
However, areas of dry brush posed a threat of increased fire danger in the region.
A two-acre blaze broke out at 10:45 p.m. Sunday along Glendora Mountain Road at Glendora Ridge Motorway, Los Angeles County Fire officials said.
Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County stopped the forward progress of the fire at two acres and remained at the scene Monday morning to monitor the area.
Meanwhile, a three-acre brush fire burning in a remote area of the Hansen Dam Recreation Area in Lakeview Terrace made attacking the blaze more challenging for fire crews.
Flames were spotted near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Monday, according to the LAFD.
The fire was contained around 11:30 a.m., LAFD said
The causes of the fires were not yet known.
No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened in any of the blazes, officials said.
City News Service contributed to this story.
