Dry shampoo can explodes, shatters car's sunroof in Missouri

Dry shampoo can be convenient during the hot summer months, but leaving the aerosol cans in your hot car can apparently be dangerous.A Missouri mother said a can of dry shampoo exploded in her daughter's car. The explosion blew a big hole through the sunroof leaving broken glass everywhere.The family had no idea what had caused the damage until they realized the white residue was from the dry shampoo can."We had no idea what happened. We thought something fell from the sky," said Christine Debreckt. " I just want moms and kids to know that this product they might be carrying around with them could be dangerous and to not keep it in their car."The mom says she found the shampoo can about 50 feet away and it was missing its bottom piece.