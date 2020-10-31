Massive fire erupts at commercial building in downtown Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large fire broke out inside a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Friday night, prompting a response from at least 99 firefighters, but conditions quickly became precarious.

The blaze was reported just after 8 p.m. on the 800 block of S. San Julian Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fire crews made their way inside the building but could not locate the fire, leading authorities to believe that the fire is located on a possible mezzanine level.

All firefighters were pulled out of the building and off the roof due to "deteriorating conditions," the department said.

No injuries were immediately reported and the cause of the fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as information becomes available.
