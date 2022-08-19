DTLA Proud announces new LGBTQ+ community center

The new center is in partnership with The Bloc, an open-air urban center and will provide LGBTQ+ programming.

DTLA PROUD announced the location of their new LGBTQ+ community center at their Grand Park festival.

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- During this year's DTLA PROUD Festival, the organization announced its plans to create a new community center.

The two-day festival, of which ABC7 was a proud sponsor, featured music, games and health resources for Downtown Los Angeles' LGBTQ+ community.

In partnership with The Bloc, an open-air urban center that also encompasses the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles Hotel, the center will be named A.R.T. which stands for Accessibility, Representation and Thrive. It will also feature LGBTQ+ programming year-round.

DTLA PROUD's goal for the center is that it will provide a safe, supportive and welcoming environment for the local LGBTQ+ community. Nonetheless, DTLA PROUD hopes this will also bridge the gap for LGBTQ+ residents as the organization says there are "minimal options for welcoming and inclusive environments."

For now, the center plans to host an array of artists to create programming that will highlight underrepresented communities.

The center is expected to open at the end of 2022 at 700 W. 7th Street in downtown L.A.

If you'd like to donate to the DTLA PROUD Community Center, check out their GoFundMe page.