DTLA Proud Festival returns at a new location

A festival supporting the LGBTQ+ community is coming back after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- The Downtown Los Angeles DTLA PROUD Festival is making a new home for the LGBTQIA+ community at Grand Park this year.

The event will take place, Saturday and Sunday, August 27 & 28, after five years at neighboring park, Pershing Square.

ABC7 is proud to be a sponsor of the event.

The weekend festivities will transform the entire space at Grand Park as the event will span from the Music Center on Grand Avenue to Los Angeles City Hall on Spring Street.

For the first time, the DTLA PROUD Festival will be free for all ages to attend.

Three blocks of Grand Park will feature curated programming; with special intention and effort on segments of the community that often go underrepresented.

They are introducing a new shared space for parents and queer families and will also feature programming for people of color, trans, non-binary and femme communities.

The theme this year is "We are here, we are queer, and we aren't going anywhere!" and organizers want to emphasize that their fight is not over.

Their mission is to create safe spaces and experiences to celebrate queer love and representation.

Saturday, August 27 at the PROUD Community Stage they will announce details on DTLA PROUD's new community center space.

A.R.T. (Accessibility, Representation, Thrive) will be opening in late Fall 2022.

This new space will all allow the nonprofit organization to be active 365 days a year and to be a resource and outlet for the LGBTQIA+ community in the downtown area.

