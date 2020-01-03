Police search for suspect who stabbed downtown Los Angeles restaurant patron

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People in Downtown Los Angeles were on edge Thursday morning after a deadly stabbing inside a restaurant.

Police said the suspect may be a homeless man. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Homer Garcia.

The incident happened Wednesday morning inside a diner near 7th and Main streets.

Investigators said the victim and suspect were eating before they got into an argument and the suspect grabbed a knife. Officials said he stabbed the victim and then took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.
