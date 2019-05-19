Downtown L.A. standoff ends with 2 in custody in possible domestic violence case

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A domestic violence suspect and a second suspect who were barricaded inside an apartment in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.Los Angeles police officers responded to the high-rise building in the 900 block of South Olive Street around 7 a.m. after reports of a man being forced out of a room by someone with a gun during an overnight party.SWAT was called after people in the room refused to leave, according to police. A female was taken into custody. Police did not provide information about her connection to the incident.The man was taken into custody after a three- to four-hour standoff with police. During that time, nearby streets were blocked off. Streets were reopened around 11:15 a.m., according to LAPD Commander Marc Reina.The man was charged with domestic violence, and other charges are pending.Investigators were searching for a gun that may have been used in the incident.No additional information was immediately available.