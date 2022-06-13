LA County firefighters working to control brush fire burning in Duarte

DUARTE, Calif. (CNS) -- Los Angeles County firefighters have knocked down part of a brush fire that was burning in Duarte Sunday.

The Fish Canyon/Riverbed fire, which spread to Opal Canyon, was reported at 4:13 p.m., according to the department.

The Fish Canyon/Riverbed portion of the fire burned an estimated five acres and is now out, the department reported.

Meanwhile, the fire that spread to Opal Canyon and so far has charred an estimated 20 to 25 acres, and is still burning. There is no available containment figure yet.

The blaze forced the evacuation of stables in Azusa.

No injuries have been reported. No structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



