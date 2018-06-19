Duarte City Council considering fireworks ban that would start in 2019

It may be the last year that people can buy and use fireworks in the city of Duarte as the city council considers a ballot measure that would no longer allow them in 2019. (KABC)

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --
It may be the last year that people can buy and use fireworks in the city of Duarte as the city council considers a ballot measure that would no longer allow them in 2019.

The massive 2016 Fish Fire charred more than 5,000 acres and left some residents concerned that fireworks could spark another blaze.

"I believe they should stop the fireworks here because of the fires," one resident said.

The city said residents voiced additional concerns, including the well-being of veterans suffering from PTSD affected by the loud booms. It will hold a public discussion later this month and encourages people to weigh in. Residents and those in surrounding cities said they were open to the idea.

"I really prefer safer is best so I think as long as there's an alternative and families seek out an alternative, you don't really miss it," Yvonne Contreras said.

Right now, "safe and sane" fireworks may be discharged only on the Fourth of July between noon and 11 p.m. Violators may be prosecuted and fined up to $1,000.

The public meeting will be held on June 26 at the Duarte community center.
