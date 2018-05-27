Police are setting up checkpoints all around the Southland this weekend looking for drivers who may have been drinking over the Memorial Day break.The CHP says checkpoints in Los Angeles County on Friday night alone nabbed 62 suspected drunk drivers, up from 39 in the same time period last year.LAPD officers say they set up the checkpoints at areas where they have seen DUI collisions in the past."What we do is we look at the statistics for DUI-type traffic collisions," said LAPD Sgt. David Delgado. "We choose an area in the Valley where there's been an increase."Cars are randomly chosen to go through the DUI checkpoint. Officers ask for ID and look for signs a driver is under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both.It is possible for drivers to turn around before reaching the checkpoint but officers are keeping an eye out for any erratic behavior, such as making an illegal U-turn or cutting off other drivers.Police remind you if you've been drinking, call a rideshare service, taxi or a friend to bring you home.