LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 26-year-old Fontana woman was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years to life in prison for a 2014 wrong-way crash that killed six people on the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar.
According to investigators, Olivia Carolee Culbreath had been drinking on February 9, 2014, when she drove against oncoming traffic on the 57 and 60 freeways at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.
Culbreath's car slammed into a Ford Explorer on the westbound 60 Freeway, killing four people -- from three generations of the same family -- in the SUV. Two passengers in Culbreath's Camaro, including her sister, were also killed in the three-vehicle pileup.
Culbreath's blood alcohol content was measured at .15 percent about three hours after the crash, prosecutors said.
She was convicted in May after pleading no contest to six counts of second-degree murder.