Montecito mudslide victim critically injured by alleged DUI driver with suspended license

Nicholas B. Hart of Goleta is accused of driving drunk with a suspended license and critically injuring a 91-year-old man in Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara Police Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 26-year-old man with a suspended license and two prior DUI convictions allegedly crashed into and critically wounded a 91-year-old man in Santa Barbara, police said.

The elderly victim had been recently displaced from his home during the Montecito mudslides, police said.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas B. Hart, 26, of Goleta.

Police say Hart had a blood-alcohol content approximately three times the legal limit and was also under the influence of prescription drugs. He was in possession of an open bottle of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday at 7:34 p.m. Investigators say the victim was crossing in a marked crosswalk at State and Micheltorena streets when a car came flying down the road at a high rate of speed and struck him.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.



Police say Hart was driving a 2003 Honda Civic with a license that had been suspended because of two prior DUI convictions in the last three years.

He is being held on $1 million bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail. He is facing charges of felony DUI drugs with injury; felony DUI alcohol with injury and driving on a suspended license for prior DUIs.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow said the case reinforces the need for people to take steps to avoid drunk driving. She reminded those who intend to go out drinking to plan ahead to arrange a ride to avoid dangerous situations.

"This incident exhibits the worst-case scenario," Luhnow said. "Somebody who has been arrested before, didn't learn their lesson, is facing their third charge and critically injured somebody. So it's a tragedy for the victim's family as well as the subject that's facing charges at this point."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashelderlytraffic accidentmudslideSanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News