DUI suspect arrested after crash sends car's engine, tire flying into Whittier home

A driver and a Whittier resident were injured early Friday morning when a violent crash sent a car's engine and one of its tires into a home. (OC Hawk)

ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A DUI suspect was arrested Friday morning after he and a Whittier resident were injured in a violent crash that sent a car's engine and one of its tires into a home.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Lambert Road and Fireside Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The gray Ford Focus struck a wall and toppled an electrical pole and a traffic signal in the collision, which left the vehicle overturned on its side. The wayward tire flew into a bedroom where children and adults were sleeping.

The driver was identified by the CHP as Aaron Flores of La Habra, who suffered moderate lacerations to his head, arms and legs. He and one of the adult residents were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Flores was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call officer Talavera of the CHP's Santa Fe Springs office at (562) 868-0503.
