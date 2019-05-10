DUI suspect arrested in Pomona crash that killed 6-year-old boy

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver has been arrested for DUI and murder days after crashing into a vehicle in Pomona, killing a 6-year-old boy.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Pomona officer witnessed the crash in the area of the 2200 block of N. White Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene, where the boy was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the suspect vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Franky Provencio, was traveling north on White Avenue when it crossed into opposite lanes. It collided head-on with another vehicle traveling south on White.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, Peter George of Upland, is in critical condition at a local hospital. Investigators said the 6-year-old was in the car with him and not properly secured in a child seat.

Provencio and a passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger was treated and released.

Assisting officers determined that Provencio was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. They also found that George, the other driver, had also consumed alcohol prior to the crash, police said. George's level of intoxication at the time of the wreck is not yet known.

Investigators later learned that Provencio was driving on a suspended driver's license and was on probation for a 2018 DUI conviction.

On Thursday, investigators presented their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and obtained an arrest warrant for murder, DUI causing death, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to call the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of the child who was killed. To donate, click here.
