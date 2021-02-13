DUI suspect crashes near outdoor dining area in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected DUI driver crashed into a barricade protecting an outdoor dining area of a Santa Monica restaurant, injuring some diners, police said.The collision happened outside Urth Caffe in the 2300 block of Main Street around 8 p.m. Friday during a busy night for restaurants in the area.One of the heavy K-rails was apparently knocked into the dining area, sending tables and chairs flying as diners scrambled to safety.Santa Monica police said a few diners suffered minor injuries from the incident, but one person did have to be transported. The suspect suffered injuries described as moderate.Police allege Piper Pollard, a 21-year-old Pacific Palisades resident, was going northbound on Main Street when she struck a portion of the concrete barrier. Pollard was booked for felony DUI.Footage from the scene showed a car, which appeared to be a BMW, with front-end damage. Some chairs from the restaurant were scattered and K-rails were knocked down.Investigators cordoned off the area with crime scene tape.