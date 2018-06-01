Two innocent bystanders working with a construction crew were killed in a crash involving a DUI suspect in Orange.The construction workers were outside their truck, which was stopped in the bike lane of East Santiago Canyon Road east of Jamboree Road. Construction has been going on in the area recently.At 8:48 p.m. Thursday, 30-year-old Hipolito Paez-Vazquez was driving westbound and crashed into the workers and their truck. The two men died from their injuries, Orange police said.Paez-Vazquez remained on scene following the collision and cooperated with police. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter. He was booked at Orange County Jail.Police said the two victims are not Caltrans workers. They were working with construction crews in the area.If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Orange Police Department at (714) 744-7444.