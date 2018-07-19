Pico Rivera deputy-involved shooting: DUI suspect killed after pursuit ends in crash

EMBED </>More Videos

An armed DUI suspect was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting after a pursuit ended in a crash in Pico Rivera, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed DUI suspect was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash early Thursday morning in Pico Rivera, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the brief car chase happened about 1:30 a.m. near the suspect's home. The man slammed into a power pole and a parked car and allegedly exited the vehicle with a handgun.

Deputies opened fire and the suspect ran away, prompting a foot pursuit, investigators said. Shortly before 2 a.m., three deputies confronted the man in the 7100 block of Pico Vista Road and opened fire, striking him, according to the Sheriff's Department. He was shot at least one time in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A distraught woman at the scene said the deceased man was her son, 22-year-old Carmelo Pizarro, who was killed in front of their home. The woman, Maria Reza, insisted that Pizarro was not armed, adding that he is survived by a 5-year-old daughter.

"He wasn't even walking towards the sheriffs, the sheriffs were following him. They cornered him and then I just heard gunshots, at least six gunshots," Reza said. "When I went to the middle of the street to see, they dragged him out of the little corner where they cornered him, they flipped him on his stomach and they handcuffed him."

Deputies said the suspect's gun was recovered, adding that the weapon was tossed into a nearby yard.

"Investigators are going to speak to the family and explain to them the different layers that this investigation's going to take place," said sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza. "That is what we try to convey to the family -- that we are fact-finders and that the details of this will be figured out over time.

"We are trying to be as supportive as we can with them and give them resources," the lieutenant said.

If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentman killedman shotpolice chaseDUIdui crashPico RiveraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News