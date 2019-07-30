Gate crasher: DUI suspect smashes into OC jail facility

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County sheriff's deputies didn't have to go too far to arrest a DUI suspect.

She crashed her vehicle right into the front gates of a county jail facility in the Irvine area.

Authorities say the 19-year-old driver crashed into the gates of the James A. Musick jail around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Photos released by the department show the gates of the facility ripped off and lying on the ground. The suspect's Range Rover incurred significant damage.



She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and then, of course, booked into jail.

Actually, though, officials later clarified that she wasn't detained at THAT jail.

The Musick facility temporarily stopped housing detainees as of July 18 while the department makes changes to its jail operations and builds new facilities.

"We are grateful no OCSD personnel were injured in this collision," the Sheriff's Department tweeted. "While this damage can be fixed, we know that's not always the case with DUI collisions. Losing a loved one or friend is irreparable. Please always designate a driver or coordinate a ride."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countyduiarrestjaildui crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Authorities looking for woman kidnapped in Monrovia
Simi Valley official facing threats after posting advice for immigrants
Video shows events leading up to death of inmate at L.A. County jail
Jury finds Katy Perry hit copied gospel rap song
Security expert shares ways to keep safe during active shooter situations
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Show More
Gas station worker survives 7 bullets during Valley shooting rampage
Mayor says new DWP chief will "clean house"
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
SFV shooting spree suspect pleads not guilty to murder
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, police say
More TOP STORIES News