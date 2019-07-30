Gate crasher: DUI suspect smashes into OC jail facility

She crashed her vehicle right into the front gates of a county jail facility in the Irvine area.
Authorities say the 19-year-old driver crashed into the gates of the James A. Musick jail around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Photos released by the department show the gates of the facility ripped off and lying on the ground. The suspect's Range Rover incurred significant damage.
At about 3:30 a.m. this morning, a 19-year-old crashed her car into the entrance gate of the James A. Musick jail facility. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into OC jail. pic.twitter.com/yJHVrDZtOd— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 30, 2019
She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and then, of course, booked into jail.
Actually, though, officials later clarified that she wasn't detained at THAT jail.
The Musick facility temporarily stopped housing detainees as of July 18 while the department makes changes to its jail operations and builds new facilities.
"We are grateful no OCSD personnel were injured in this collision," the Sheriff's Department tweeted. "While this damage can be fixed, we know that's not always the case with DUI collisions. Losing a loved one or friend is irreparable. Please always designate a driver or coordinate a ride."