Dump truck chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Alhambra; suspect taken into custody

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase suspect led police on a wild and dangerous pursuit through the San Gabriel Valley Monday morning before crashing into several vehicles in Alhambra.The chase began in the Highland Park area after the suspect allegedly stole a dump truck around 5:20 a.m.AIR7 HD was over the pursuit as the driver traveled on the northbound 110 Freeway in Pasadena. Fog blocked a clear view of the chase as it continued up the 110 before heading south into the Alhambra area.The pursuit ended in a crash at Valley and Atlantic boulevards around 5:50 a.m.The driver was taken into custody a block away at Norwood Place and Olive Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.Parademics respond to the scene of the crash, where a sedan and two pick truck had been damaged. It is not yet clear if there were any injuries.