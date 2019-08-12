Dump truck pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Alhambra; suspect taken into custody

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pursuit suspect led police on a wild and dangerous chase through the San Gabriel Valley Monday morning before crashing into several vehicles in Alhambra.

The chase began in the Highland Park area after the suspect allegedly stole a dump truck around 5:20 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit as the driver traveled on the northbound 110 Freeway in Pasadena. Fog blocked a clear view of the chase as it continued up the 110 before heading south into the Alhambra area.

The pursuit ended in a crash at Valley and Atlantic boulevards around 5:50 a.m.

The driver was taken into custody a block away at Norwood Place and Olive Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

Parademics respond to the scene of the crash, where a sedan and two pick truck had been damaged. It is not yet clear if there were any injuries.
