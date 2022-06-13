fatal shooting

Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp holding about 150 children near Dallas

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, police said.
DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Police shot and killed a person who had a gun Monday morning at a sports and fitness venue near Dallas where about 150 children were attending day camp, police said.

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, about 10 miles southwest of Dallas, police said.

Duncanville police spokeswoman Michelle Arias said several people called to report a person with a gun at the field house shortly after 8:40 a.m. Responding officers encountered the person and opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital later Monday morning.

Authorities have not yet identified the person or revealed any information about what led to the shooting.

All children attending the camp were moved to a nearby recreation center.
