ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

HOUSTON, Texas -- Dusty Hill, who is best known for being ZZ Top's bassist, died on Wednesday at the age of 72.

According to a post published on the band's Instagram page, Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C,'" read the caption.

The musician, whose given name is Joseph Michael Hill, was born in Dallas and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 as a member of ZZ Top.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
