Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out in support of 12-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya

Retired NBA player Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, are speaking out in support of their child, who recently came out as transgender.

The couple's 12-year-old, born Zion Wade, recently told her dad and stepmom to call her "Zaya" and refer to her using "she/her" pronouns.

"Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her," Union posted to Twitter along with a video of her now-stepdaughter talking about her decision.

In the video, Zaya appears to candidly explain that she doesn't see a point in denying her truth, even when others can be hateful.



"What's the point of being on this earth if you're trying to be someone that you're not?" she said in the video.

Wade also told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show that he is proud of his child.

"We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously ... When our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can, and that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved in it," he said.

Union took to Twitter to thank everyone who showed their support and pointed to family toward helpful resources.





