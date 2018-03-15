Charleston church shooter's sister accused of bringing weapons to school

Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school.

COLUMBIA, S.C. --
Deputies said the sister of South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof was arrested Wednesday for bringing drugs, pepper spray, and a knife to her school.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department told WIS-TV 18-year-old Morgan Roof was arrested after an administrator at A.C. Flora High School had contacted a school resource officer.

Roof is charged with marijuana possession and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. A judge set her bond at $5,000. She was screened for a public defender, and she is not allowed to return to the school.

Investigators said Morgan Roof also posted a Snapchat that alarmed fellow students but was not arrested for it.

ABC News reports the snap read: "Your walking out of the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it's gonna do? I hope it's a trap and y'all get shot we know it's fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway."

School principal Susan Childs posted a letter to parents on the school's Twitter page explaining what occurred while students walked out to remember the 17 killed in the Parkland, Florida, Valentine's Day school shooting.

Dylann Roof was convicted of fatally shooting nine African-American parishioners at a Charleston church in 2015 and was sentenced to death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
