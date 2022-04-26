Community & Events

WATCH: Baby eagle on Catalina Island rescued after being kicked out of nest

The eaglet was sleeping on the adult's feet when it was kicked out of the nest on Monday.
Baby eagle on Catalina Island rescued after being kicked out of nest

CATALINA ISLAND (KABC) -- A baby eagle is now safely back in its nest on Catalina Island after a rescue mission on Tuesday. The eaglet was sleeping on the adult's feet when it was kicked out of the nest on Monday. A rescue squad arrived late Tuesday morning to save the eaglet.

"It's about an hour hike from the nearest road," said Wildlife biologist Peter Sharpe.

The baby eagle, hatched on April 6, was returned to the nest about a half hour later.

"I just checked its legs and its wings to make sure there wasn't any obvious breaks. Internal injuries, i can't say, but they're pretty resilient," said Sharpe.

The eagle nest is located on the cliffs of Catalina Island. The livestream of the Two Harbors eagles is run by the institute for wildlife studies.

Sharpe says protecting this eaglet is crucial to their research.

"They're the result of a 40-year reintroduction program. So, there's only eight pairs of eagles on Catalina Island and losing one chick can be a pretty big impact," said Sharpe.

A few hours after the rescue, the adult eagles are seen returning home to the nest.

