Eagle Rock brush fire intentionally targeted nearby homeless encampment, arson investigators say

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Arson investigators have determined that an Eagle Rock brush fire was intentionally set and that those living in a nearby homeless encampment were specifically targeted by the suspects.
Daniel Michael Nogueira and Bryan Araujocabrera, both 25, were arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and are accused of intentionally setting the brush fire that burned 30 acres, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Nogueira is the son of a prominent Eagle Rock businessman. According to jail records, he's out of custody after posting $1 million bail.
The brush fire that started Sunday, Aug. 25, shut down the intersection of the 134 and 2 freeways in Eagle Rock. The flames didn't damage any homes but it did force the evacuation of 100 homes in the area.
Eyewitness News also learned that a firefighter on scene suffered a minor back injury due to a fall. Nobody else was hurt.
