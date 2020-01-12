Driver of SUV hospitalized after losing control, crashing into garage of Eagle Rock home

EAGLE ROCK, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital after losing control and crashing into the garage of a home in Eagle Rock overnight.

Investigators say no one inside the home on the 1500 block of North Avenue 45 was hurt when the car rammed into the garage around 2:30 a.m. and opened up a large hole on its side. At one point during the impact, the car flipped and ended up on its hood.

It's unclear how many people were inside at the time of the crash but a car could be seen inside the garage through the damage. A tire from the SUV remained embedded in the garage wall.

The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and may have just been drowsy, according to authorities.
