6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka, no tsunami expected, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources

EUREKA, Calif. -- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Eureka in Humboldt County Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 12:10 p.m. 23 miles west of the town Petrolia.



According to USGS's website, there were reports from all over the region of moderate to strong shaking.

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area tweeted out that a tsunami was not expected as a result of this quake.



At this time there are no reports of injuries or damages.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eurekaearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New video shows SUV accident cause Pasadena gas spill
Check your ticket: Several events canceled in LA County due to COVID
Suspect in death of LA model also charged with rape in other cases
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
2-year-old girl stabbed in Santa Ana; father arrested
Pasadena, Beverly Hills police investigating anti-Semitic flyers
Farmworker families receive toys, food at Oxnard Spark of Love event
Show More
Military dad dressed as Santa surprises daughter for Christmas
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
Carlos Marín, singer in pop-opera group Il Divo, dies at age 53
Lakers coach Frank Vogel in COVID protocols
More TOP STORIES News