3.3-magnitude earthquake in Chatsworth rattles the San Fernando Valley

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 3.3.-magnitude earthquake struck near Chatsworth early Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit just after 3 a.m. and was centered about half a mile from the Los Angeles neighborhood. It had a depth of just over four miles.Significant rattling and shaking was felt throughout the area. Many across the San Fernando Valley who felt the quake took to social media.There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.