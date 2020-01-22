3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Granada Hills area Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit shortly after 11:40 p.m. and hit nearly two miles north-northeast from Granada Hills, according to the USGS. The depth of the temblor was about four miles.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Granada Hills area Tuesday night, according to the USGS.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Granada Hills area Tuesday night, according to the USGS.

USGS



People felt the earthquake in various parts of the San Fernando Valley. According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt over an area stretching from Oxnard to the western side of the Inland Empire, and from Santa Ana up to the Antelope Valley.

"We are monitoring preliminary reports of a magnitude 3.6 #earthquake in the LA area. There are no reports of any damage and/or injuries to the LAPD at this time," Los Angeles police said on Twitter.



The L.A. Fire Department said no major infrastructure damage was reported and they have resumed normal operations.

The shaking did not trigger a warning on any app because it wasn't a strong enough quake.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesgranada hillslos angeles countysouthern californiaearthquake
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News