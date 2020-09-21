3.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Elsinore, USGS says

A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Monday morning.The temblor struck at 6:20 a.m. at a depth of about 4.9 miles, with its epicenter 6.4 miles west-northwest of Lake Elsinore in Riverside County and 10.9 miles east-northeast of Rancho Santa Margarita in Orange County, according to the United States Geological Survey.There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.