3.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Elsinore, USGS says

A preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Monday morning.
The temblor struck at 6:20 a.m. at a depth of about 4.9 miles, with its epicenter 6.4 miles west-northwest of Lake Elsinore in Riverside County and 10.9 miles east-northeast of Rancho Santa Margarita in Orange County, according to the United States Geological Survey.
There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.
City News Service contributed to this report.
