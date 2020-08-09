5.1 earthquake in North Carolina reportedly felt hundreds of miles away

Did You Feel It??? According to the USGS, North Carolina just experienced a 5.1 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter at 2 km SSE of Sparta, North Carolina. For more info click here https://t.co/cq5bMmUcJD pic.twitter.com/pzAt8tvuRP — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) August 9, 2020

SPARTA, N.C. -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.The quake happened near Sparta, adjacent to the Virginia state line, around 8 a.m. ET, according to the United States Geological Survey.Reports collected by the USGS claimed the quake was felt in parts of Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.There have been no reports of damage or injuries.