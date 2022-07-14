3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Rancho Cucamonga area, USGS says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6376723" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the Rancho Cucamonga area on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor struck at 12:30 p.m. and was centered about 6 miles west-southwest of Lytle Creek, the USGS said. The quake's depth was measured at just under 9 miles."I live in Rancho, on the 3rd floor," Fiona Karbel commented on Facebook. "Usually I feel them all, even the really tiny ones, but I was standing up so I didn't feel it, but the rattling was so loud it scared me for a second!"Other residents also took to social media to express their reactions.Alvin Knowlton reported feeling "just a quick rumble" in Riverside."Felt in Fontana," said Maria Laura Lala Soto.There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.