3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Rancho Cucamonga area, USGS says

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the Rancho Cucamonga area on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 12:30 p.m. and was centered about 6 miles west-southwest of Lytle Creek, the USGS said. The quake's depth was measured at just under 9 miles.

"I live in Rancho, on the 3rd floor," Fiona Karbel commented on Facebook. "Usually I feel them all, even the really tiny ones, but I was standing up so I didn't feel it, but the rattling was so loud it scared me for a second!"

Other residents also took to social media to express their reactions.

Alvin Knowlton reported feeling "just a quick rumble" in Riverside.

"Felt in Fontana," said Maria Laura Lala Soto.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.
