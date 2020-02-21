3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic area, USGS says

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Castaic area Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The USGS said the quake hit at approximately 5:42 a.m. and struck about 1.5 miles from Castaic. It had a depth of about 10.5 miles.The quake's epicenter was also about 5 miles from Valencia and 9 miles from Stevenson Ranch.There were no immediate reports of damage.People felt the quake in several parts of the San Fernando Valley.