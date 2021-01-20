Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits near Willowbrook area, felt across SoCal

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Willowbrook Wednesday morning and was felt across parts of the Southland.

The quake was reported just after 8:30 a.m. about a half mile west of Willowbrook, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
