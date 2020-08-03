Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles Yorba Linda area, USGS says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2437275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

If you felt "2 sharp jolts", you were feeling the P and S waves. The time between them tells you how far you are from the hypocenter. Distance = 5 miles x (S-P time). If they were 1 seconds apart, you are 5 miles away - including depth. Since it was 5 miles deep, you'd be on it. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) August 3, 2020

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled the Yorba Linda area on Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage after the quake struck at 3:18 p.m.Its epicenter was located about 2 miles east of Placentia, the USGS said.In a tweet, seismologist Lucy Jones said the "little earthquake" was "not on any of the big mapped faults.""Just one of the little adjustments," she said.