Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles Yorba Linda area, USGS says

"Just one of the little adjustments," seismologist Lucy Jones said.
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled the Yorba Linda area on Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage after the quake struck at 3:18 p.m.

Its epicenter was located about 2 miles east of Placentia, the USGS said.
In a tweet, seismologist Lucy Jones said the "little earthquake" was "not on any of the big mapped faults."

"Just one of the little adjustments," she said.
