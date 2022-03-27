East Hollywood Ukrainian church puts on fundraiser to help Ukrainian army in fight against Russia

A home-cooked treat to support the fight for freedom in Ukraine. The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church is holding a weekend bake sale and borscht fundraiser.
The cabbage soup, one of the traditional homemade Ukrainian dishes, is being offered at the church event.
"I was brought here because I just wanted to support the people in Ukraine," said Esther Lee. "Just because I feel really bad that, you know, they lost their homes, and they lost family members."
One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated for supplies to support the Ukrainian army.
"There's a lot of humanitarian aid that America and other countries are giving, but not enough for soldiers," said volunteer Christina Shynkovich. "We package a number of medical kits for individual soldiers to have out in the field."
The church is helping with food and supplies like boots and clothing for the army, anything to help defend Ukraine. Fundraiser organizers say the response has been tremendous.
"I see the overwhelming support from the American communities. Wherever you go and say I'm Ukrainian, they cheer us up," volunteer Ihor Staphen Piskup said. "And the whole world is supporting Ukraine in this very difficult time."
"To support, you know, the community. It's a tough time, people, it's a need, and if this is something that we can do to help them, even though it's something small, then, you know, it's worth the drive from Torrance all the way over here," Indra Corbei said.
This food fundraiser will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in East Hollywood.
For other ways to help Ukrainian refugees or humanitarian relief efforts, click here.