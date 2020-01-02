Firefighters rescue man after fall into 40-foot trench at construction site in East Hollywood

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters on Thursday morning rescued a man who fell into a 40-foot-deep trench at a construction site in East Hollywood, officials said.The rescue operation began before 8:30 a.m. in the 1411 block of Hobard Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.As crews evaluated the air-quality inside the trench, the trapped 50-year-old man was secured by a rope system and remained alert before being hoisted out of the hole.He did not appear to be seriously injured as he walked to a waiting wheelchair and was placed in an ambulance.