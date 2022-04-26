dogs stolen

Dog taken when family's SUV was stolen in East Hollywood returned on owner's birthday

"I'm going to come back to him with his dog!" said a mother of a young boy who spent several days without his beloved Pomeranian.
EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A dog that was inside a family's SUV when the vehicle was stolen in East Hollywood over the weekend was found safe and returned on the perfect day: his young owner's birthday.

Tara Luhve said her son's dog Loki was inside her Honda Pilot when the vehicle was stolen on Saturday in the 1100 block of North Vermont Avenue.

She said she left the vehicle running to keep Loki cool while she stepped away.

Police ended up finding the family's SUV soon after, but Loki was nowhere to be found.

The Pomeranian mix was found under a freeway near Temple Street and Virgil Avenue and was returned to Luhve's family on Tuesday - just in time for her son's birthday celebration.

Video shows the sweet reunion and an excited Loki getting showered with love.

"I'm going to pick up my son right now from his school, he was supposed to be taking tests, it's his birthday today ... I'm going to come back to him with his dog!" said Luhve.

