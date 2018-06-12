East LA bus stabbing victim dies two months after attack

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The victim of a Montebello Transit bus stabbing died on Sunday, two months after he was attacked on April 9.
Austin Zavala, 23, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital over the weekend, per the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
Manuel Ortiz, 27, has been in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, but that charge was amended to first-degree murder following Zavala's death.
Ortiz's bail is now set for $2 million.
Footage of the attack shows Ortiz standing in the bus's center aisle before he lunges forward, brandishes a knife and repeatedly stabs Zavala in the head and neck.
Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.