East LA bus stabbing victim dies two months after attack

A 27-year-old man has been arrested days after he allegedly stabbed a bus passenger in East Los Angeles. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The victim of a Montebello Transit bus stabbing died on Sunday, two months after he was attacked on April 9.

Austin Zavala, 23, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital over the weekend, per the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Manuel Ortiz, 27, has been in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, but that charge was amended to first-degree murder following Zavala's death.

Ortiz's bail is now set for $2 million.

Footage of the attack shows Ortiz standing in the bus's center aisle before he lunges forward, brandishes a knife and repeatedly stabs Zavala in the head and neck.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.
