Child killed, 2 others injured after vehicle crashes into wall in East Los Angeles

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one child was killed and two others were hospitalized Sunday morning after a car that was getting off the 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles crashed into a wall and caught fire.

The crash was reported at 2:24 a.m. at Dennison Street and Ditman Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three children were in the vehicle and one of them was in full cardiac arrest.

All the children were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The ages and conditions of the other injured children were not immediately available.

It's also unclear what caused the crash or who was driving the car.



City News Service contributed to this report. The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
