EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were killed in a violent solo-vehicle crash in East Los Angeles overnight.The crash happened near Herbert Avenue and Olympic Boulevard about 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Authorities say the driver collided into a tree, causing the car to catch fire with all three people trapped inside.A truck driver who was in the area saw the car and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.The victims, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what caused the crash.